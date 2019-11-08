The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that cybercrime/electronic fraud was among the issues challenging the consumers and telecommunications industry.

The Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta said this during ”NCC Day” at the ongoing 2019 Lagos International Trade Fair.

Danbatta, who was represented by Mr Ismail Adedigba, NCC Head of Information and Reference, urged consumers to be vigilant of cyber criminals.

He said that cybercrime/e-fraud was any crime activity in which computers or networks were used as a tool, target or place.

The NCC boss advised consumers not to open emails not familiar to them and never post personal identification information online or save password online.

”Note also that your bank will never ask you for your personal detail via internet.

”In the event of any unfortunate circumstance please contact your bankers immediately to freeze your account and also inform your mobile service provider for further actions,” he said.

Danbatta said that participation in the 2019 Lagos International Trade Fair provided another opportunity for the commission to interact with telecommunications consumers.

He said that it also provided an opportunity to listen to consumers’ concerns on telecommunications service delivery.

According to him, such interaction will enable NCC gain more insight into consumers’ perspective toward protecting them from less than satisfactory practices by the service providers.

”The commission has created a Toll-Free Number 622, as a second-level complaint redress mechanism, which allows consumers to escalate unresolved issues by their service providers to the commission for effective resolutions.

”The toll free number can be reached daily between 8am to 8pm, except on Sundays and national public holidays.

”As a telecom consumer, you deserve the right to get value for your investment and NCC as the regulator has devised ways to lodge your complaints when you are dissatisfied with the services provided by your operator.

”The commission will apply appropriate regulatory measures and sanctions against such service provider,” he said.

The Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, NCC, Mrs Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, said that the participation would afford the commission the opportunity to present its activities aimed at improving consumer experience of telecoms services.

Represented by Lagos Zonal Controller, NCC, Mr Henry Ojiokpota, Onwuegbuchulam said that the commission carried out its functions to ensure service availability

She said that the regulatory body carried out its functions to ensure accessibility and affordability of services to consumers, be it individuals or corporates.

According to her, this was necessary as the consumers were increasingly depending on ICT/telecoms to conduct personal and business activities on daily basis. (NAN)