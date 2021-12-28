By Sunday Ani

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), chairmanship contestant in Lagos State, Dr. Amos Alabi Fawole has said that with the introduction of elctronic voting and transmition of election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), voter apathy would be eliminated. He also argued that the new technology would equally ensure fraud free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.

He is also confident that with the INEC’s innovation and the new PDP that his leadership would midwife in Lagos, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), would kiss farewell to the Alausa Government House in 2023 as it would be dislodged by the opposition PDP.

A preferred candidate for many party faithful, cutting across over 12 local government areas in the state, he has promised to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and deliver Lagos to PDP in 2023. A seasoned politicain with over 40 years experience and PDP stalwart since 1999, he has held various elective positions in the party.

A medical doctor and lawyer, he believes that he is the right person to reposition the Lagos PDP ahead of the epic battle in 2023.

In this interview, Dr. Fawole x-rays his plans for the opposition PDP in Lagos.

Why do you want to lead the party in Lagos?

PDP has not ruled Lagos for the past 22 years for many reasons. And one of the major reason is the ease with which the ruling APC in the state coerces and compromises the party leadership most of the time. If elected, we intend to run the most transparent administration in the history of the party in Lagos, and also follow the party constitution to the letter.

Above all, the party needs a rebirth, with unity as the key to achieving the set goal of taking over the administration of Lagos at Alausa in 2023.

You appear so confident that you can deliver Lagos to PDP in 2023, how do you intend to achieve that?

Yes, I will deliver Lagos on a platter of gold to PDP. I’m 100 percent certain that PDP shall win and occupy Alausa Government House in 2023; that is my mission.

First, we shall strive to have a very united party and form a strategic planning committee made up of intelligent, young and seasoned politicians, who will draw up a strategic plan for winning the elections. We will also tap from the knowledge and experiences of the leaders and elders of the party who have seen it all. And with the combined strategies, victory is certain for the PDP in Lagos State in 2023.

What innovations are you bringing to the table to change the narrative and improve the PDP’s fortunes in Lagos?

I’m a medical doctor and also a lawyer. l also have a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA). I believe that with my academic background and business experience, I will be able to select a dedicated and formidable team that will further the party’s interests in Lagos State.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

I am also a good listener; a quality that will help me to quickly look into any complaints from all quarters and find amicable means of resolving issues. We shall employ the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms and other agreeable means to resolve all nagging issues among party members.

In fact, I will take into cognisance continuous peace and a united front in all my dealings. We have all learnt our lessons. PDP Lagos is going to bury its hatchets for good and our enemies will be put to shame.

How ready is PDP for the 2023 elections in Lagos?

We are seriously ready for the 2023 elections. Immediately the new executive is inaugurated, various positive steps will be taken to strengthen the party’s structure, and inspire party members to be positive about winning. We have a huge battle ahead and we are going to make sure that all our members work together to achieve our common goal, which is to dislodge the ruling party.

Given the outcome of the PDP Congress in Lagos, many are of the view that the ruling APC would never have a viable opposition in the state; do you agree with that submission?

There is no Congress that is devoid of disagreements. In politics, you disagree to agree. Our Congresses are always democratically conducted and where there are issues, we have always settled them amicably, unlike that APC that had parallel congresses.

PDP is a viable opposition in Lagos state and we shall dislodge APC from power in 2023.

So, what’s the situation of internal peace and democracy in Lagos PDP?

PDP is a very democratic party compared to APC and others. We have had issues but there is peace in the party now more than ever before. We are moving forward and all hands are now on deck to ensure that we continue to achieve peace in the party.

There seems to be so much apathy among the electorate in Nigeria; what role do you think politicians can play to correct the ugly trend?

Yes, there is a growing political apathy among the electorates in Nigeria, particularly in Lagos, and that is because some vested interests do not allow political leaders to emerge democratically, but through rigging. As a result, most voters believe that their votes do not count.

However, with the introduction of the electronic voting and transmission of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission, people will have confidence in our democracy and they will be happy to vote and be voted for.