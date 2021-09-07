BY VIVIAN ONYEBUKWA

THE Catholic Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has expressed disappointment at the National Assembly for voting against the proposed electronic voting.

According to the bishop, every- body has been looking forward to the issue of electronic voting and electronic transmission of results, but wondered why lawmakers would vote against it.

The Archbishop, who was speaking shortly after the ordination of six new Catholic priests at St Peter Clever Catholic, Ajao Estate, Lagos, urged the National Assembly to reverse itself for the sake of this country, saying it leads to a lot of suspicion.

On the spate of insecurity in the country, he also blamed the government for not doing enough in the security of lives and property of the people. He advised the government to ensure that those who commit of- fence are arrested and prosecuted.

“If people who commit offences against the nation are identified, as we have been told by a retired general that such people have been identified, then they should be brought to book.

That is what will show people that indeed the government is serious about overcoming the challenge of insecurity as a nation.

“If this is done, it will begin to give people a sense of seriousness of government in overcoming this issue of insecurity. It is only a matter of saying that government cannot secure people again if they are hearing governors telling people to secure themselves, then it is very discouraging.”

He advised the newly ordained priests to recognise that they have been given a grace that not many people have, and should therefore guard the dignity of the priesthood with everything that they have.

