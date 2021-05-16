“It is a challenge to Nigeria. Let the In- dependent National Electoral Commission (INEC) be challenged. If the Ijaw can do it, the Federal Government can also do it. If Ijaws can enfranchise Ijaw in Europe and America to be part of deciding who leads them, INEC can equally do it. It will check violence, criminality and state institutions being politicised.”

Giving his charge to the new executive council of the apex Ijaw socio-cultural body, the governor stressed the need for the body to advance the cause of Ijaw to achieve equity and fairness in Nigeria. In his inaugural address, the new INC President, Professor Benjamin Okaba, as- sured that the body would work for the progress of the Ijaw people. Prof. Okaba also said the INC fully sup- ported the recent pronouncement by gover- nors of southern Nigeria prohibiting open grazing in the region, saying the organisation would provide the necessary support to ensure adherence to laws aimed at protect- ing the people and their land against invasion by external forces. Okaba, who stated that INC would collaborate with other ethnic minorities that share the same experiences with the Ijaw to achieve their dreams, said the ethnic group was aware of surreptitious moves by some groups to annex territories in the Niger Del- ta because of its resources, but that no part of Ijaw would be ceded or conquered.