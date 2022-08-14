By Agatha Emeadi

In the thick of summer, fashion forward ladies can still project class in elegant casuals that are very well designed and beautifully made.

Nigerian designers are rising to the occasion and boldly presenting fantastic outfits that can be perfectly accessorised, to create that stand out look every woman desires, so that she can be cynosure of all eyes.

Nigerian fashionistas both at home and in the Diaspora will find the creative offerings of Nina Emike Adaba a go-to choice for that beautiful, desirable and elegant of look of summer. the CEO of Purple Dove Fashion.

As would be expected, Adaba, the chief executive of Purple Dove Fashion gushes about the country’s fashion forward ladies: “I am proud of Nigerian and African women who have embraced their own fabrics and styles. As a designer, I work with all fabrics including the foreign ones but specifically chose to release ‘Mariposa collection for the season. Mariposa is a Spanish name for butterfly which is free and beautiful to serve the season. Attention was paid to details in making the collection, it serves all especially those who understand the essence of style.”