For the smooth running of activities of the Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC), the board has constituted new commissions and committees to pilot its affairs within the stipulated rules and regulations that govern the Olympics Movement.

The new commissions and committees will engage in a range of activities throughout the year. They will support the Olympics Movement and help progress in topics such as the development of “Sport for All”, cooperation with public and private organizations to place sport at the service of mankind. They will also see to the promotion of ethics and fair play, fight against doping, place premium awareness on environmental problems, as well as seek financial and educational support amongst others for the NOC.

Habu Gumel, President, Nigeria Olympics Committee and member, International Olympics Committee (IOC), congratulated all the appointed individuals and charged them to bring their “A” game to the assignment before them.