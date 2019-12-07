In line with the reason for the Yuletide season, an Abuja-based fast-emerging fashion designer, Elege Black Fashion, is set to bless 500 financially-challenged children in Ekureku, Abi Local Government Area of Cross River State – the native community of its founder – with new clothes.

The founder and creative director of the fast-growing and innovation-driven fashion outfit, Esther Elege Eborty, who came home for the pre-event preparations, told Daily Sun that they chose December 26 to distribute the new clothes to children in the community who apparently cannot afford it.

She stated that this year’s project will kick-off her outfit’s “Dress a Rural Child Free for Christmas” initiative conceived to teach – through practical expression – sacrificial love and generosity to rural children at young ages so that ‘they shall not depart from it when the grow up’; adding that she chose her community of origin, Ekureku, as the pioneer beneficiary of the gesture in accordance with the holy bible’s counsel that “charity begins at home”.

The creative director also said that Jesus Christ preached love, hence, activities during the season of Christ’s birth must reflect the reason He died for sinners.

The distribution of the free items which are targeted to reach all the communities in Ekureku will kick off from 10am at St Mathew Primary School, Akarefor – Ekureku, Abi, Cross River State. The event, which is tagged: “Free Christmas Clothes for Ekureku Children, 2019”, will see 500 children 12 years and below smiling home with new clothes.

The benefactor said that she considered herself privileged to be positioned to assist people in order for them to live a happier life.

On how she was funding the project, she disclosed that this maiden edition was solely sponsored by her outfit. She, however, called for support from kind-hearted and well-to-do Nigerians on subsequent outreach, so that more people could be reached.

Elege pledged to sustain the charity work, saying that it gives her a sense of fulfillment whenever a life is touched through her.