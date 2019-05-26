Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Kukah Center, in conjunction with ProFuturo, has embarked on the provision of digital classrooms for public primary schools in northern Nigeria.

The Kukah Centre said it planned to cover two to three million pupils over the next five years by raising the standard of education of the children.

The Lead Consultant, ProFuturo Initiative Nigeria, Michael Magaji, told journalists in Abuja during the ProFuturo training on a Digital Classroom Project that the move was to complement the efforts of government in education service delivery by using new tools of technology with a very similar curriculum to the nation’s curriculum.

The ProFuturo training, is a five-day training for coaches and champions of the ProFuturo Digital Classroom Project said that project will be implemented in 12 northern states in Nigeria and will have over 123,000 primary school pupils and more than 5,000 teachers benefitting from the initial phase of the project implemented by the Kukah Centre.

Magaji said the implementation will assist in improving enrolment, adding that the most important aspect of the programme was that it would improve the learning and teaching experiences of both students and teachers that will ultimately lead to better outcomes in terms of education quality and performance.