By Christy Anyanwu

Just like women, men have become very concious of what they wear. Some men tend to be fashionistas than the women. They make sure their outfits impeccable and suave.

One fabric that gives men that confidence and classy mien is cotton fabric. Designers who know their onions don’t joke with the fabric, because it does not only bring out the best in the designs but it is environment-friendly. And does not cause allergic skin n reactions a no no to allergies in the skin .

The fantastic thing is that you can wash your cotton outfit repeatedly with less fear of wear and tear. Next time you want to buy an off-the-rack outfit, look out for an made with pure cotton and you will never go wrong.

•Pictures: AYStitches

