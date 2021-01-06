From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

One person lost his life and three others were injured in an elevator accident that occurred at the Cocoa House, Dugbe, Ibadan, yesterday.

Witnesses said some technicians were in the process of repairing the faulty elevator when the accident occurred. It is one of the two elevators at the 25-storey Cocoa House.

The building houses the headquarters of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, Ibadan office of the African Independent Television (AIT), and a private radio station, 32 FM, as well as other companies.

Head, Corporate Affairs, Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Mr. Victor Ayetoro, who confirmed the incident, said: “At 11am this morning (Wednesday), the lift installation team from our contractor handling the lift and who were working on dismantling the old lift in readiness for a new lift instalment, while working on the lift suffered a mechanical failure.

“The said failure resulted in the lift car dropping and crashing into the basement pit. Unfortunately, one of the technicians in the team did not survive the incident.

“Three other technicians suffered minor injuries and have been taken to the hospital for check up/ treatment.”