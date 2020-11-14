Benjamin Babine, Abuja

Eleven year old Nigerian tech genius, Emmanuella Mayaki, has on Saturday launched her own Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Academy for training and equipping youngsters in digital technology.

The Academy named ‘CodeKid’, will train the girl-child on the basics of computer literacy from the simplistic Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel to the more complex skills like programming and coding.

The inauguration attracted dignitaries like the former APC Edo state governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education, Professor Julius Ihonvbere, among others.

Emmanuella gained public attention after being hired last year to teach coding to pupils in Southfield Primary School in the United Kingdom developed an interest in coding and graphics at the age of 7.

The eleven year old youngster, while giving her speech at the event, said: “As part of my dream and drive to share

knowledge and positively impact people,

especially the girl-child, I have decided to

launch an after-school, weekend and holiday club in Nigeria. This move has been influenced by my highly educating United Kingdom (UK) after-school club experience, which I also hope I can successfully duplicate in Nigeria.

“This time in Abuja, Nigeria, the focus will be the girl-child who falls within the age range of 6 to 15, and will include a beginners class to Information and Communications Technology

(ICT) where newbies to the endless possibilities of ICT will be tutored on Introduction to Computer, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Powerpoint, Desktop Publishing, WordPress, Graphics design, HTML, CSS, Javascript, PHP, MySQL, among others such as

object-oriented programming Python ond

Java.

“Meanwhile, for those interested in basic digital learning and who have no prior Digital knowledge, I will provide the necessary platform for an afterschool club and this will run on a daily basis,” she said.

Also speaking at the event, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu commended Emmanuella saying she is one of a kind and has made the entire country proud. The former Edo state governorship candidate urged the government to invest in Nigerias young talents. He further pledged his support for her saying he decided to honour her invitation after learning about her achievements.

Meanwhile, Professor Julius Ihonvbere called for serious rigging of the education sector. He said pointed out that if we must have more success stories like Emmanuella, then the entire country must actively be involved and interested in the growth of the education sector.