Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

As the brawl between the federal house of representative lawmaker for Owerri zone, Ikenna Elezieayan and his erstwhile counterpart, Senator Samuel Anyanwu who represented Imo East deepens over loyalty during the last election, Anyanwu has come out bold to say he does not have any regret supporting governor Emeka Ihedioha during the last election.

Elezieayan who addressed some newsmen at the weekend said he is tired of people asking him why he did not support Anyanwu.

According to him, he decides whoever he wants to support, adding that Anyanwu never consulted him when he was running for the election but the Ihedioha he said did.

“I am not a small politician any longer having being a former Local Government chairman when Anyanwu was the state house of assembly lawmaker, I became the state lawmaker and he was elected as the senator, now I am representing my people at the federal house, how can he just informally ask me to support him, what do I tell my followers” Elezieayan explained.

He continued, “I have never supported Sam daddy, I supported Ihedioha, they are only trying to blackmail me, they should stop destroying me just to get favour”.

On his rumoured plan of dumping his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he said: ” I have always been in PDP, I have never dreamt of leaving the party, rather we would chase them out of PDP”. Elezieayan asserted.