WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

Chief Ademuyiwa Adeniyi, the lawyer representing Chief Segun Oni, in the eligibility case against Governor Kayode Fayemi, which appeal is before the Supreme Court, has petitioned the lawyer representing Fayemi, Balogun R.O., complained about news reports in the social media claiming that the Supreme Court had “dismissed Oni’s case and affirmed the Court of Appeal judgment in favour of Fayemi.

Chief Adeniyi claimed that the said case with suit numbers: SC 205/2019 and SC 206/2019, was only heard in open court on April 2, 2019, and judgment reserved for April 18, 2019, adding that: “Curiously, the social media was awash by noon on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, that the Supreme Court had rendered its judgment in favour of Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the incumbent governor of Ekiti State.”

In the petition, Chief Adeniyi cited two individuals he alleged were agents of Fayemi as the purveyors of the news which hit the social media by 11:30 am on Wednesday, April 3, almost 24 hours after the case was heard.

He mentioned a man (names withheld) who posted the news on Ekiti Eleven (E11) Club WhatsApp and one another popularly called Ejanafish who posted his own on Ekiti First WhatsApp platform.

He further claimed that his investigation revealed that others posted the news on social media including Facebook at 12:33 pm on April 3.

Adeniyi’s petition also alleged that similar activity was carried out just before the two previous judgments and when the judgments were eventually rendered, they were partially reported in the social media just before they were read.

However, Chief Adeniyi said in the petition “it behooves on me as counsel to draw the attention of their Lordships at the Supreme Court to this development, but I shall refrain from doing so for now. If your client and his social media people/supporters do not cease and desist, I shall ensure that my client harvests all these offensive posts and forward same to the Supreme Court.”

So far, it is not known if R. O Balogun & Co had responded to the petition.

Adeniyi further claimed that the said report generated a mixed reaction in Ekiti through the follow-up commentaries in the social media.

It was learned that the pro-Oni camp was quite worried and was expressing deep concern over the impartiality and objectivity of the Supreme Court in the case.

On the other hand, the Fayemi camp was already celebrating the victory and was flowing various kites on the “punishment” to mete out on Segun Oni and his lieutenants involved in the legal matter.

“Our check revealed that the Supreme Court indeed heard the case on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, and reserved ruling for April 18, 2019,” Chief Adeniyi said.