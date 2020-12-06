the country. As such, we saw the rationale behind the call by WHO to eliminate Cervical cancer and align with it. For countries to be on the path towards cervical cancer elimination, the new global strategy calls for achieving the following targets by 2030: o 90% of girls fully vaccinated with the HPV vaccine by 15 years of age; o 70% of women screened twice in their lifetime, using a high-performance test o 90% of women identified with cervical disease receive treatment (90% of women with precancer treated, and 90% of women with invasive cancer managed). This science of the strategy while clear and simple enough, presents a number of challenges for us in Nigeria. HPV vaccine is a vital tool in the elimination of cervical cancer as it stops the cancer from developing. By giving the HPV vaccine to all young girls before they reach 15 years of age, it means in the next 20 to 30 years, there will be no cases of cervical cancer. In order to achieve this, Nigeria needs to incorporate HPV vaccination into the National immunization program, one of the key advocacies that FLAC has been pushing for. Nigeria has finally committed to the introduction of HPV vaccine into the immunization program by the first quarter of 2021 but millions of doses are needed and there is doubt availability will meet global demand.

Ironically, High income countries despite having lower incidence of cervical cancer have more access to these vaccines while countries like Nigeria struggle to get the required numbers.