Chinelo Obogo

Actress cum gospel singer, Jennifer Eliogu and reggae artiste, Righteousman, have been announced as judges for ‘The Gospel Talash’, a singing competition.

According to Bishop Humphrey Erumaka, General Overseer, Word Base Assembly, Okota, Lagos, organiser of the competition, the annual event is a community service offered by the church and is targeted at helping young people within Okota and its environs to identify, grow and nurture their God-given talents, while ultimately winning souls.

He further explained that the competition is for persons between the ages of 10 – 40 years, adding that there are several prizes to be won. The winner will smile home with N100,000 and free music production while the first runner-up gets N50,000 and free music production. The second runner-up will earn N30,000 and free music production.

Erumaka stated: “Entries are open and those who wish to participate must follow and tag @bishoperumaka, @championscoalition and @wordbasehq on instagram. They should also send a 2-minute video of them singing their favourite gospel song on instagram using #Thegospeltalash hastag and tag the instagram handles. Contestants will be picked from there and this will be followed by auditioning of 50 people where the top 10 performers will be scheduled for the grand finale.”