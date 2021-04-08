The strong cast of elite runners invited for the 2021 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon are now in town for Saturday’s eagerly-anticipated race.

According to an official statement released by Olukayode Thomas, Head Communication and Media for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, over 95% of the elite runners have already arrived in Lagos while a few others are scheduled to jet in early Thursday.

Thomas confirmed that the 2019 Women champion, Meseret Dinke and fellow Ethiopians Sechale Dalasa, Motu Megersa and Obse Abdeta have all arrived from their respective bases.

Obse was among the top ten finishers at the last Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon where she posted an impressive time of 2:29:30.