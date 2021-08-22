From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A former member of the House of Representatives, Comrade Akinlaja has blamed the current insecurity and lawlessness in the nation on the elite’s class who allegedly break the laws of the land.

He noted that the masses were encouraged by the elites to also break the laws as they take cue from them.

Delivering a lecture entitled”Insecurity:Roles of the media and the society” at the organized by the correspondents chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ondo State, the former lawmaker called for attitudinal change among Nigerians.

Akinlaja stated that there are enough laws in the country guiding against all forms of crimes, but some people, particularly the elites, break the laws at will.

He said “Take for instance, the BRT Lane is meant for BRT buses, but some elites would decide to drive through the lane and Danfo drivers will follow. When the elite escape from the punitive measures, then the laws would become ineffective.”

The ex-lawmaker observed that the current rate of banditry and insurgence in the country was the outcome of the nonchalant attitude of some parents towards taking care of their children.

He said those who gave birth to children without plan for their upkeep provided free-of-charge armies for insurgents who recruited them to pursue their nefarious ambitions.

“It’s clear to all of us that those who give birth to many children without caring for them are producing armies for insurgents who go out to recruit them to prosecute their nefarious ambitions.

“These children are easily recruited because they don’t have any means of likelihood and they will embrace anything that provides for their survival,” Akinlaja said.