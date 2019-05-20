Following the acceptance of the JAC auto brand in the Nigerian market, the exclusive distributor, Elizade Autoland, has launched a corporate social responsibility initiative aimed at giving back to mechanics and technicians who have been part of the success story.

Elizade Autoland which imports and markets JAC passenger cars, SUVs (sport utility vehicles), buses and light trucks, recently empowered the technicians and mechanics by way of training and networking opportunities. They were also presented with workshop overalls and boxes stocked with some basic tools.

Speaking on the initiative, the Managing Director of Elizade Autoland, Mr. Demola Ade-Ojo, stated that his company appreciates the importance of mechanics in the auto industry.

According to him, “the mechanics partnership is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. The mechanics are the most unrecognised groups and Nigerians depend on them. We decided to do something to make them look professional.

“So we called them together, offered professional training to them in a serene environment, and also gave them overall workshop kits and tool boxes with some tools”.

Speaking on the JAC brand, Ade-Ojo explained: “When you have a very good product with good design and pocket friendly price, the customers will appreciate. We want to get more Nigerians to trust the JAC brand. They already trust Elizade, and they are beginning to trust the JAC brand”.

The Managing Director added, “At JAC we are not just selling cars, we follow the process end to end and we are happy with all the testimonials we keep getting from our satisfied clients”.

He said all the models of the JAC brand that stood the test of time as more and more corporate bodies, government agencies and individuals are buying the vehicles across the country.

Demola Ade-Ojo, who is an experienced auto personality, added that his company offers total auto solution to customers as beyond sales, it offers quality after-sales in terms of spares and servicing, financing and suitable vehicles to fit the different terrain of the country.