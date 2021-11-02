By Joanna Jaiyeola

Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, has increased school fees for the 2021/2022 academic session as nursing, law and engineering fresh students are to pay over a million naira.

This was revealed via a memo sent to the parents last semester through email to prepare for the new academic session.

Our Correspondent, who confirmed the information from a student of the school said that the former fees had a deduction of over ₦200,000 for all courses and part of those deductions were added to the new fees.

An engineering student told our Correspondent that his school fees for his course mechanical engineering which was ₦850,000 last academic session, has been increased to ₦985, 000 for the new session via email sent to his parent by the management.

The student also said that the increment of school fees is to aid the development of new projects.

Fresh Law students are to pay the highest school fees of ₦1,250,000, nursing and engineering students are to cough out ₦1,000,000 each, social and management sciences ₦820,000, fresh humanities students to pay ₦690,000 while new basic applied sciences students are to pay ₦850,000.

The breakdown of the law fees includes tuition ₦825,000, examination/assessment ₦10,000, technology ₦50,000, library ₦70,000, medical ₦20,000, practical/workshop ₦50,000, sports ₦10,000, development ₦25,000, registration ₦10,000, caution fee ₦10,000, utility and sundry ₦5,000, accommodation ₦150,000, identity card ₦3,000, WAEC verification ₦7,000, totalling ₦1,250,000

A breakdown for nursing science, medical laboratory science and engineering tuition fees of ₦575,000 include, examination/assessment ₦10,000, technology ₦50,000, library ₦20,000, medical ₦20,000, practical/workshop ₦100,000, sports ₦10,000, development ₦25,000, registration ₦10,000, caution fee ₦10,000, utility and sundry ₦5,000, accommodation ₦150,000, identity card ₦3,000, WAEC verification ₦7,000.

The acceptance fee which is ₦100,000 is included in the school fees. The university had earlier fixed resumption date for October 31st for freshers and November 14 for returning students but postponed it till further notice based on the late release of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

Elizade University was established eight years ago and offers 30 courses in five faculties.

