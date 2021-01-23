After years of working in the health sector in the US, actress, Ella Emefielle is finally creating time for acting which she describes as her first love.

In a chat with Inside Nollywood from her US base, the curvy actress opened up on her projects and plans for Nollywood as she makes a return in 2021.

She said: “It’s been a while but thank God I am back to my first love which is acting. I run a very busy schedule working in the health system here in America but at last I am able to create time for my first love which is acting.”

According to Ella, her major projects for now is a movie which x-rays issues around female genital mutilation (FGM) and a series of skits tagged Natasha, featuring popular Nigerian comedian, Mr. Patrick which were shot in the US.

She continued: “Right now I am up to the hilt in work pursuing my dream. I am currently working on a movie which will shed new light on FGM. Aside that, I have done a series of skits with popular Nigeria comedian, Mr. Patrick, which will be online soonest. You could check them on my IG handle and YouTube channel. I created an alter called Natasha, a girl in a local village in eastern Nigeria who deceives Mr. Patrick into marrying her and bringing her to the US but once she gets to the US, Mr. Patrick realises that he has been conned because she used the pictures of pretty ladies on her facebook page. However, Mr. Patrick is stuck with Natasha as she is already in the US.

“I am calling on all those out threw who love creative stuff to watch out for my alter, Natasha as she embarks on her American adventure,” Ella concluded.