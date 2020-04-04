Actress cum movie producer, Omalicha Elom, has told ladies who cannot do without sex that abstinence for one month during the coronavirus period won’t harm or kill anyone of them.

“If you are a young, single lady who finds it difficult to stay without sex during this period (of coronavirus), one month without sex won’t kill you. You should be more concerned about your health and not sexual satisfaction. You should stay home and help curtail the spread. I wish everyone was in a healthy relationship and enjoying the outcome, and not necessarily feeling bad because of the Covid-19 quarantine and loneliness,” she told Inside Nollywood.

Calling on her colleagues to assist some Nigerians who don’t have access to the basic things needed for the isolation period, Elom said: “At this period, celebrities can do a lot to help the situation, especially their fans. We should be able to use our social handles to create more awareness, equip fans with more information and also send relief materials to those that really need them.”