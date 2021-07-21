By Joe Apu

Following the decision of the Court of Arbitration (CAS) Monday to stall the hopes of Nneka Ogwumike and Elizabeth Williams to star for Nigeria in the women’s basketball event of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Head Coach of Nigeria women’s team Otis Hughley Jr. has named the 12-man list.

Coach Otis is banking on his team captain, Adaora Elonu who has also been named as the Assistant Captain of Team Nigeria to the Olympics to Nigeria’s quest for a podium finish.

Adaora is joined by the trio of Promise Amukamara (Charnay BB of France), Atonye Nyingifa (Porta XI Ensino, Spain) and Ezinne Kalu (Landerneau, France) who are also in line to make their debut at the Olympics.

23 year old Centre, Pallas Kunayi-Akpannah who plays in the Italian Serie A for Pallacanestro Vigarano will team up with Ifunanya Ibekwe and Louisville point guard, Elizabeth Balogun.

