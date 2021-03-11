By Joe Apu

D’Tigress captain, Adaora Elonu on Monday night showed her readiness for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games billed for July by recording a first Queen’s Cup title win with her team Uni Girona of Spain.

It was Uni Girona’s first Queen’s Cup title in five finals after losing the last four in the finals against the Salamanca team but put up a spirited performance winning 72-62 points.

The Nigerian power forward was in the thick of action contributing her quota and gave a good account of herself scoring 8 points for her side in the 19 minutes she was on the floor. “This win is great for us as a team and it is a good boost for us all.”

After the victory, Elonu reacted to the recently released FIBA fixtures for the basketball event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Speaking from her base in Spain, Elonu stated that the fixtures would enable D’Tigress take her training to the next level and work on specifics regarding each team.

“It’s great that we now know our fixtures at the Olympics and the team we will play against at any given town. We’re all excited about all of it and are determined to give our best to succeed at the Olympics.”

Nigeria will face world champions USA in the opening game of Group B on July 27 before facing France and Japan on the July 28 and 31 respectively.

Elonu has played with the Nigerian’s national team with whom she achieved the bronze medal in the AfroBasket Women 2015, being elected as part of the tournament’s All-Star Five. She was part of the Nigerian side that won gold at the Afrobasket 2017 championship in Mali. She was also a member of the tournament’s top ten players.