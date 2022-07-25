ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Eloswag emerges BBNaija S7 first Head of House

25th July 2022
in Cover, Entertainment
EloSwag, has emerged  the first Head of House for the season 7 edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNAIJA).

The announcement of the Head of House was made after the Big Brother Naija Level Up housemates had their first Head of House games on Monday evening.

The Level 1 and Level 2 housemates came together to play the HoH games in the arena and Eloswag became the best performing housemate.

Following his performance, Big Brother announced him as the first Head of House for the season.

Details soon…

Philip Nwosu

Philip Nwosu

