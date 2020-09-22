Tony Ogaga

Olowu Taiwo, aka Eltee Skhillz, is a singer, dancer and producer. The son of late veteran actress Henrietta Kosoko, Eltee Skhillz started his career as a dancer before he kicked off his music career in 2009 with his first single entitled ‘Jekafo,’ produced by Philkeyz. His new single entitled ‘Lucy’, which was produced by T4 & Kraybestz, off his upcoming EP, ‘Body of Work’, is currently on massive rotation. In this chat, Eltee Skhillz talks about his late mum and how his step dad, Jide Kosoko has influenced him among other interesting issues.

Tell us about yourself and how you came into music?

My name is Olowu Taiwo David. I am from Ogun State but was born and bred in Lagos. I am a singer, dancer and choreographer. I started off as a dancer and was also in a boy band in my secondary school days named G29. Back then I went by the name Tbase. I kicked off my music career in 2014 when I was in 300 Level in my university days.

Who were your early influences?

Michael Jackson and Usher I would say were my early influences. There was something electric about them when they were on stage. They are very great dancers.

You started out as a dancer? Why did you quit dancing for singing?

(Laughter) Me quit? I never did and wouldn’t ever because dancing is in my DNA. It is what I breathe and sleep. What I did was that I discovered that I could sing so I added music to the mix and here I am today.

Creativity seems to run in your family. You are Jide Kosoko’s step-son and your mum was also an actress. How has your step dad’s name opened doors for you and what is the greatest advice he gave you?

Yes, it has I must confess. My step dad is indeed a legend. He is a good father and a hard worker. His greatest advice is to always keep my head in the game and stay focused especially during stormy weather. I feel privileged to be identified with such a monumental achiever. His support has been awesome!

Could you share how your late mum, Henrietta Kosoko inﬂuenced you and could you share fond memories with her?

She was my biggest fan no doubt! She just loved my music. She knew the lyrics to all my songs and taught me to stay positive always. Her greatest inﬂuence was humility; she was the most down to earth person I knew. One time she followed me to a show and we were backstage. She went to meet the organizers that her son had to perform. However, they declined because we were late for the show due to a previous show we performed at that same night. She never took no for an answer. She was a goal-getter. She lit up every where she went with her free spirit. I still miss her to this day.

How do you get inspiration to write songs?

I get inspiration from personal experiences and events. Sometimes it comes from songs and anything surrounding me.

Which Nigerian artists do you want collabo with?

Wow! There are so many of them out there. The likes of Wande Coal, it would be great doing a collabo with him. There is also Wurld, Johnny Drille, Fireboy, Oxlade and of course, Simi.

What inspired your latest single, ‘Lucy’?

The inspiration came from a personal experience with my ex. Her name was Luciana and she was always naughty and goofy most of the time (laughter).

When is your debut album dropping?

We are currently in the studio and all is almost done. Hopefully, my EP will be out by next month.

What are your dreams?

My dream is to impact people positively and change lives in the best way I can.