Josfyn Uba

It was a remarkable day recently for the people of Onicha Uku, in Aniocha North Local Government area of Delta State, as Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu formally handed over a 250-bed cottage hospital and two ambulances to the people of the area.

Elumelu is the House of Representative candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency. The cottage hospital, he stated, was a constituency project aimed at bringing development

to his people as well as improving the lives of those who elected him.

The event was graced by eminent personalities. Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, sent a representative. Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, was equally represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Anonyei, while traditional chiefs in Anioma and other prominent sons and daughters of Anioma graced the

occasion.

READ ALSO: Imo women honour compatriots in Lagos

Also in attendance were various political groups who were on hand to identify with the former member of the House of Representatives.

The Kanidinma Cottage Hospital, situated in a vantage position in the town, boasts of state-of-the-art medical facilities, a generator as well as furnished quarters with modern facilities for the medical ds.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Elumelu thanked God for giving him the opportunity and enablement to set up the hospital, knowing the importance of health care to humanity.

Some of the indigenes of the town ex- pressed gratitude to the former lawmaker. They said his representation had not only brought federal presence to the town, but also ensured that the projects would bring development.

Many residents of Onicha Uku pledged total support for him and maintained that his nomination to represent the constituency again was a good omen. They said they were sure he would never forget his people.