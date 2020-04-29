Christopher Oji

Chairman of UBA Group and Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, has donated six trailer-load of rice to his home town Onicha-Uku, and mother’s place of birth Onicha-Ugbo in Delta State.

A cabinet member of Onicha Ugbo palace, Chief Ken Iwelumo, said communities that benefited from the palliative included, Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Oshimili North and Oshimili South.

“Out of the six trailer loads, his mother’s town, Onicha-Ugbo, got one, his father’s place, Onicha-Uku, got one; one trailer each is for Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Oshimili North, and Oshimili South LGA’s. Residents of the communities prayed for him for remembering them at this trying period. Residents of the communities rained prayers on their son for remembering them at this trying period.