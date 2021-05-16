From Paul Osuyi, Asaba
GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, in Asaba, the state capital, flagged off the distribution and presentation of empowerment items sponsored by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu.
A total of 350 constituents drawn from various wards across the four local government areas in Aniocha/Os- himili federal constituency benefited from the package. The empowerment items in- cluded 111 electricity generating sets, 90 deep freezers, 148 motorcycles and 107 tricycles.
Governor Okowa thanked Elumelu for the gesture, saying that it would help lift the people out of the poverty. He charged other representatives to emulate Elumelu’s gesture.
“I urge the beneficiaries to be passionate in putting these items into proper use and to see this as an opportunity to climb to an enviable level of prosperity,” the governor said.
Elumelu seized the opportunity to reel out his achievements in the last two years of his representation in the House of Representatives, promising to do more for his people.
