From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Godwin Elumelu, has officially handed over empowerment items to over 900 of his constituents in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The items include 211 deep freezers, 211 power generating sets, 91 motorbikes, 81 tricycles, 7 sewing machines and cash of N100,000 each to 300 people.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

National Chairman of People Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyiorcha Ayu, some members of the National Working Committee (NWC), Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, former governor James Ibori, among other politicians in the state witnessed the presentation ceremony held in Asaba.

Elumelu said the programme was part of measures to give sense of belonging to men, women and youths of his constituency, adding that it was for the 2021 empowerment scheme.

He used the forum to give a score card of his representation in the area of wealth creation, security, health and physical infrastructure across communities.