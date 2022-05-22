100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Godwin Elumelu on Sunday emerged candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to contest the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency election in 2023.

At the primary election conducted in Asaba, Elumelu polled 80 delegates votes to defeat his closest rival, Mrs. Pat Ajudua who scored 35 votes. The third contestant, Kanyinebi Banye Muoboso polled 17 votes.

144 delegates from the four local government areas of the constituency were accredited, out of which 132 voted in the election conducted by Funkekeme Solomon as returning officer.

Elsewhere, the member representing Ika Federal Constituency, Victor Nwokolo also won his return ticket to fly the flag of the PDP.

But a third term member representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency, Ossai N. Ossai lost his bid to clinch the ticket of the PDP for the national legislative election.

Ossai scored 24 votes while Nnamdi Ezechi polled 44 delegates votes to win the ticket.

Ezechi is a commissioner representing Ndokwa nation on the board of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC).

In Isoko Federal Constituency, immediate past Commissioner for Energy, Jonathan Ukodhiko polled 33 votes to defeat former Managing Director of DESOPADEC, Askia Ogieh who scored 21 votes.

The Isoko election which held at Ole township stadium was conducted by Noel Omodon as returning officer.

Others who participated were former chairman of ALGON, Itiako Ikpokpo with 3 votes, Orezi Esievo with 11 votes, Johnson Erijo with 2 votes and Dickson Ebegbare with 5 votes.

Meanwhile, in the state House of Assembly primaries conducted earlier at various constituencies, most of the incumbent members on the platform of PDP lost their bid to return to the House through the party.

In Oshimili South, Mrs. Bridget Anyafulu defeated the incumbent, Shedrach Rapu and other contestants.

In Aniocha South, Isaac Anwuzia also defeated the incumbent, Austin Chikezie and Nollywood veteran, Rita Daniels.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s daughter, Mrs. Marilyn Daramola won the ticket for Ika North-East constituency.

But it was not the same story for the daughter of ex-governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, Orode, who lost the ticket for Warri North constituency to the incumbent, Fred Martins.