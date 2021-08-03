A Coalition of international organisations is set to award Ndudi Godwin Elumelu , Chief Peter Esievo and deserving personalities across the world with the Global Peace and Humanitarian Awards.

Speaking during an online world press conference, chairman of the award committee and executive director of Excellence One UK, Dr. Salinder Supri said the award would be presented in various categories to a select group of persons in recognition of their past efforts, and also on-going projects and campaigns in building a culture of peace and humanitarians services.

According to him, the organisation awards individuals consistent for promotion of peace, humanitarian services and contributions in peace building, human development, gender equality, youth empowerment, sustainable economic development, healthcare in their communities and regions around the world.

