From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Renowned philanthropist and economist, Tony Elumelu, has pledged to provide empowerment opportunities for students of Start-Rite school, Abuja, in entrepreneurship and other skills that would increase their chances for global opportunities.

He said the choice of the School was because of the strategic position of the school in grooming future leaders and experts in different areas of human needs, as well as the desire of the founder, late Amaka Ndoma-Egba, to provide a platform for such opportunities especially for children.

Speaking at the maiden memorial lecture of Amaka Ndoma-Egba, the wife of Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, who died on a road accident last year, Elumelu said his interest in such empowerment was because the world is looking at Africa for solution to global challenges in ICT, economy, security, and other areas.

He said: “At Tony Elumelu Foundation, which is my personal commitment to leadership and entrepreneurship development, we try to catch talents and potentials at young age. Once that is done, we educate, empower and expose them to necessary opportunities so that, collectively, we would make a great society.

