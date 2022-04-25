Shareholders of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp) Group met today for the Group’s 16th Annual General Meeting, held at the Group’s hospitality flagship, Transcorp Hilton Abuja. The Group saw significant growth across all metrics. Group Gross Earnings increased to N111.2 billon in 2021, from N75.3 billion in 2020. Profit Before Tax increased to N27.99 billon, from N1.6 billon. Profit After Tax recorded in 2020 was N3.8 billion, while 2021 saw an increase by N23.8 billion and total assets grew to N416 billion in 2021 from N319.2 in 2020.

Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu expressed his delight in the positive performance, across all sectors within the Group.

“Shareholders, I am sure you will share with me the considerable satisfaction of knowing that our company has continued to surpass its past performance, despite the macroeconomic difficulties. Our priority in 2022, is to continue optimising our existing assets and pursuing growth opportunities. This is critical to ensure sustainable growth in an ever-changing operating landscape.” He continued by underlining the Group’s corporate responsibility to its communities. “At the core of Transcorp’s purpose is a commitment to building socially responsible and impactful businesses, in key strategic economic sectors that serve our diverse stakeholders. Transcorp, as a responsible corporate citizen, has consistently embraced and sustained a corporate culture and social commitment by driving the integration of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria in all aspects of the business’ dealings and investment decisions.

