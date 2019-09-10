Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police(IGP) Mohammed Adamu, has said that the ban earlier placed by the police force headquarters on the planned annual Ashura procession by the Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria(IMN), is applicable only to IMN members in Nigeria.

He said non IMN members who want to embark on the procession were free to do so within the confines of the law and guard against infiltration by unscrupulous elements who may want to take advantage of the event to cause disruption of public peace, order and security.

The IGP, has equal directed all state Commissioners of Police and their respective supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in Commands and Zones to give full effect to the above clarifications and ensure that non-IMN Muslims are not in any way restricted from exercising their freedom of religion, worship and peaceful assembly.

“In the same vein, the IGP has enjoined members of the public to be calm and go about their lawful businesses as the Force is doing all within its capacity to ensure there is no breach of the peace, law and order anywhere in the country”