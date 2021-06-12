Rector of the Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy, Enugu (FEDCODTTEN), Dr. John Emaimo, was on Thursday conferred with the 2020/2021 Most Outstanding Rector of the Year Award in Nigeria by the Association of Southern Nigeria Students (ASONIS)

Conferring the award on the rector, in the college premises, the group said the selection of the rector for the award followed a painstaking examination of activities and profiles of various rectors that it received.

President of ASONIS, Comrade Chinedu Edeh, said the decision to confer the award on Emaimo was taken by over 60 selected Southern Nigeria student leaders from the three geo-political zones in the Southern region of the country which conglomerate.

“It’s a tradition for ASONIS to choose people based on what they are doing and what they are capable of doing next, because from what one has done, we’ll be able to predict what he can do next. So many names were forwarded but Dr. Emaimo represents a father, a mentor and a great administrator because he has done so much for the Dental College. ASONIS picked him because of his good policies,” Edeh said.

The student leader cited cases of Emaimo’s resolution of Students’ leadership matters in the college as one of his landmark activities, adding that the rector increased the status of the college from a two-department institution to a college awarding nine higher diplomas and degrees in affiliation with the Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy, Enugu.