Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has urged women in the country to emancipate themselves from mental slavery and work toward achieving a common goal.

Akeredolu spoke in Akure during a courtesy visit by members of the Oduduwa Women Advocacy Group Initiative led by Mrs Modupe Martins.

“Women are important to societal development and should always have unity of purpose to make progress in the nation,” the governor said.

Akeredolu commended the group for its efforts to improve the society through its programmes and events.

Martins, in her remarks, commended the governor for the various programmes and policies put in place in the last three years to develop women and the people of the state.

She also lauded him for the South West Security Network Initiative, stressing that it would go a long way to address the security challenges being faced by women in rural areas and beyond.

The team leader called for support of the people for the group’s initiatives.

She highlighted the various interventions of the group to make life better for the people, especially the less privileged, pregnant women and nursing mothers. (NAN)