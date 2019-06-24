Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has urged the Federal Government to embargo establishment of new universities and other tertiary institutions in Nigeria, pending when existing ones receive adequate financial and logistical attention.

He suggested that funds that would have been channeled in establishing such new tertiary institutions should be used to provide infrastructure, train manpower, and strengthen the capacity of the existing institutions for improved impact.

He based his suggestion on the 2017 Presidential Retreat on Education, which recommended a declaration of state of emergency in the education sector, and advocated increased funding by, at least, 15 percent of annual budget or above to education sector.

Oloyede, who spoke at the fourth convocation lecture of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, at the weekend, said evidence confirmed that universities are being established by “rich persons” to boost their ego and not to provide the needed educational service to Nigerians.

He said: “A situation where universities are established to massage the ego of rich individuals and politicians is not healthy for educational development of Nigeria, because, tertiary institutions are too crucial and precious to be reduced to commercial outfit or ego tripping venture.”

He challenged private individuals and corporate organisations to complement government’s efforts at strengthening the education system and not establish private institutions for political reasons.

Meanwhile, Oloyede noted that success of 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) was based on continuous review of previous experiences and introduction of innovations that strengthened the credibility of the system.

“These includes elimination of scratch card, creation of candidates’ profile through text messages to eliminate error in name, introduction of CCTV, enhanced participation of stakeholders, Computer Based Test (CBT) centres monitoring, testing and capturing of candidates’ biometrics,” amongst others.