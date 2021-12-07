By Omotunde Alawode

Executive members of Community Development Associations (CDAs) across Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area have been urged to carry out people-oriented projects and bring residents of the communities nearer to the third-tier of government. Making the charge recently was the Oshodi/Isolo Council chairman, Mr. Almaroof Kehinde, when he inaugurated the executive officers of some CDAs in parts of the council area. Represented by the HOD, Agric, Mrs. Oludayo Onasokun, while presenting members of the executive committee of Oluwani/Mustapha and Shoda CDAs, all in Ladipo Estate, Oshodi, Lagos, with their certificates of incorporation, the chairman urged them to live by example as community work, she pointed out, “is a selfless service to humanity which requires high moral probity to succeed.”

She reminded them of the need to do their best and discharge their responsibilities to the satisfaction of residents of the area under their jurisdiction.

Mr. Mustapha Taoreed, chairman of Oluwani/Mustapha, while speaking alongside his Shoda CDA counterpart, Elder Bayode Joseph, said their priority would be on security where measures would be put in place to safeguard life and property within their CDAs, as well as attracting development to the areas through liason with elected Representatives.

On his part, Taoreed said he will liaise with the council chairman to attract scholarship to brilliant but indigent students in his area. He promised an open door policy, with regular roundtable discussions with the elected Representatives in government, residents and corporate entities operating within the area on issues affecting them and how best to provide solutions to them.

Elder Bayode Joseph, chairman of Shoda CDA, said he would do his best to see to the replacement of outdated transformers and attract the provision of potable water supply from the government and which will be sited in strategic places in the area so as to help improve on individual hygiene and public health.

He also promised to embark on aggressive environmental health campaign to residents on the need to keep the environment clean, desilt gutters and properly dispose of their waste at all times.

They appealed to residents of the community to give them maximum support to help them discharge their duties responsibly, as they assured of frequent town hall meetings with their elected leaders to demand the provision of infrastructures and amenities in the area for the wellbeing of the people.

Dr. (Mrs.) Grace Achum, publisher of BusinessPlus Magazine, Mr. Murakinyo Badeyo, vice-chairman and secretary, respectively, of Mustapha CDA, and Mr. Muyiwa Maku, secretary of Shoda CDA, were elated to be recognized by the residents of the CDAs as they thanked them for the opportunity given them to serve their respective communities and said they would work to deliver excellent leadership to the area. They thanked the chairman of Oshodi/Isolo L G Area, Kehinde, for the road network rehabilitation being witnessed in the area since his assumption of duty and assured him of their support.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of certificates of incorporation to the executive officers of the two CDAs by Mrs. Oludayo Onasokun.

