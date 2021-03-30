From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Federal Government has said it is developing a massive lead and zinc processing cluster to harness the abundant deposits of the mineral in Ebonyi State for rapid economic growth of the South East region.

Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogah, who revealed this at the closing ceremony of the 32nd Enugu International Trade Fair, yesterday, also said the government was funding a detailed exploration of salt and limestone in the state for industrial purposes.

Ogah highlighted the need for youths, especially in the South East, to embrace the economic blueprint of the Federal Government which hinges on agriculture and solid mineral development for economic growth.

“The Federal Government is currently developing regional mineral projects in the six geo-political zones of the country with a lead and zinc processing cluster located in Ebonyi to harness the abundant lead and zinc deposit in the state.

“Similarly, a barite processing cluster is being developed in Cross River State to meet the needs of the oil and gas sector and for export of Nigerian mined and processed barite.

“It is also important to highlight that the Federal Government is funding the detailed exploration and development of salt and limestone deposits in Ebonyi State for industrial purposes and as input material for local fertilizer production respectively.

“One pivotal way that proactive countries are adopting to survive the challenging global economic disruptions is to accelerate the evolution and fostering of the industrial sector through innovations in the digital economy.

“And to build a robust and competitive economy, one must adopt new technologies and novel business strategies that can circumvent the imposed limits of lockdowns and interruptions of global economic activities caused by COVID-19,” he said.

Earlier, President of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Emeka Nwandu, said the trade fair provided an opportunity to refocus attention to the value, potential and place of Enugu State in the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

He thanked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Ogah for identifying with and assisting the chamber to organise a successful fair.