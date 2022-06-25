By Christy Anyanwu

Ankara is just the thing trending now. Especially as Nigerians are being motivated by the man they know as Okwute, to do more local production and engage in less consumption of foreign fashion. Creative designers are churning out loads of styles made from Ankara.

All you need is ingenuity and creativity. You could buy a particular fabric and make diverse styles with same fabric, yet your outfit may unnoticed by most people you come across. That is why you should use different embellishments to jazz up your designs.