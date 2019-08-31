One of Nigeria’s finest and fabulous traditional wear is Aso-oke. It is a hand-loomed cloth woven by the Yoruba people of southwest Nigeria. It is a fabric used by the high class in society.

This fabric has continued to evolve from one pattern to another. From embellished aso oke, that is, the one with stones, pearls and beads to bejewelled pattern.

It has appliques like crystal trims, crytsal motifs, rhinestone and beaded trims on it and can be used in different ways to give the fabric an extra bit of glamour. It is one of the latest fashions worn by Nigerian brides. To style it, one needs less accessories as it has a lot of blings on it. It comes in different styles and colours.