As the Christmas season approaches, the police under the Delta State Command, have assured residents of Warri and its environs of a safe and peaceful environment throughout the December period, in order to have a successful celebration.

The Warri Area Commander, ACP Mohammed Garba, who gave the assurance while playing host to some newly promoted senior police officers under his command in his office, yesterday, said his men and officers have mapped out strategies to combating crimes this period.

ACP Garba, noted that Command had identified some flashpoint areas where crimes are mostly committed during this festive season and have taken adequate measures at checkmating the activities of these criminals this time around.

According to him, “We are not unmindful of the yearly activities of criminal in some areas especially within Warri metropolis and its environs during this festive period and we are also prepared for them this time around”.

“We have studied their modus operandi in some of these areas, particularly how they launched attacks in the cities and using the waterways as their escape routes and we have devised our own way at tracking them even to the remote riverine settlements”.

“This time around, we are working in collaboration with other sisters security agencies like the Army, Navy and Air force to ensure we secure our coverage areas and we want to advice these criminals to stay clear of Warri and its environs this period”, he stated.

In his response, one of the newly promoted police officer, CSP Muktari Bello, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Enerhen Division, thanked God for making the promotion come through this period, even as he dedicated the new rank to his wife, Hajia Nafisa Muktari Bello, for her support.

CSP Bello, who had distinguished himself in the area of crime-fighting since assumption of office at the Enerhen Division, also applauded the doggedness of his men and officers in bringing crimes to its bearest minimum in the area.

He said the promotion would further spur him on to be more committed to his primary assignment of effectively policing the lives and property of residents under his coverage areas, especially during this festive period.

Another newly promoted officer, CSP Idoko Zeletus Okwudili, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Eburumede in Uvwie Council area, was full of praise to God for the grace to be promoted this period and described the promotion as a motivation to do more.

The newly-promoted officers were all decorated by the Police Commissioner, CP Adeyinke Adeleke, at the Command headquarters in Asaba, recently.