David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Anambra State chapter Chairman of Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), Mr Sylvester Obiora has warned members of the dare consequences of engaging in criminal activities of any kind using their tricycles.

The Chairman flanked by his Secretary, Linus Uffor, gave the warning in Awka, yesterday, as they lamented growing complaints against some fake “Keke” (tricycle) operators using tricycles for criminal activities.

He said the leadership of tricycle owners would not hesitate to hand over to security operatives any Keke operator established that he used his Keke to rob members of the public.

According to the association’s leadership, a high powered Task Force had been set up to arrest any Keke operator using Keke as a means of robbing innocent passengers, declaring that the suspect would be handed over to the police for prosecution.

“There have been reported cases of snatching of handsets and bags by some hoodlums who use Keke as a cover in recent time and we warn that those who use Keke as a means of the criminal venture will regret their actions as we urge members to register with ATMC Code to enable the association checkmate fake Keke riders,” he said.

Meanwhile, the State Ministry of Transport was said to have indicated interest to embark on the seminar and public education with the leadership of TOAN for Keke operators in its various zones of the State.

Commissioner for Transport and Wealth Creation, Chief Afam Mbanefo and Mr Obiora disclosed this to journalists. They expressed optimism that the seminar would be successful.

The training is expected to cover such areas as reckless driving, excessive intake of alcohol while driving, deliberate flouting of traffic rules, among others especially in these ember months to enable the easy flow of traffic during this festive season.