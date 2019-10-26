Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Abdulganiyu Olabisi, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Logistics Command, Air Force Base, Ikeja, on Saturday charged officers of the command on security consciousness in the ember months.

The AOC, who was represented by Air Commodore Paul Masiyer, the Chief of Staff of Logistics Command, gave the charge at the end of the quarterly route march organised for officers of the Command.

He said that due to the security challenges associated with the Yuletide , security was everyones’ responsibility if the country was to be peaceful.

“We are in the ember months and associated with the ember months are security challenges. I will like to remind you that security is everyone’s concern.

“If you see something, say something; if anything looks unusual, it is your responsibility to report to the appropriate superior authority,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ember months are : September, October, November and December respectively.

The AVM also commenting on the 10km -route march commended the officers for successfully completing the exercise, saying that the march was to keep them fit and be combat ready.

“As a combat fighting force, we need to be fit at all times because the constitution has given us roles that we must perform and we can’t do that in a sick body.

“The 10km walk we did is to keep us fit, so, that we will be able to perform our assigned role. It was a good and impressive turnout.

“We didn’t record any casualties, so; by my assessment, it was excellent,” he said.

NAN reports that no fewer than 1,500 officers participated in the quarterly route march. (NAN)