Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged Zonal Commanding Officers to ensure effective traffic control to curtail accidents during the ember months.

Oyeyemi made the call at the Corps Operators’ meeting on Wednesday in Abuja with the theme: “Operation Zero Tolerance; Focus on Pertinent Issues for Corps Development.“

Oyeyemi said that the meeting aimed to review activities of the year and explore areas of improvement toward attaining the FRSC 2019 Corporate Strategic Goals.

The Corps Marshal appreciated the efforts of the Federal Government on the ongoing major road constructions across the country.

He, however, called on corps officers and men to ensure effective traffic control along major construction sites for accident free ember months and New Year celebrations across the country.

“With the end of year and ember months patrol, traffic increases and it behoves on us to ensure effective traffic control in all the construction sites for hitch-free vehicular movements.

“I want to draw your attention to the critical areas of our statutory functions and responsibilities which is maintaining and sustaining safety on the highways.

“While you prepare your commands for the 2019 end of year special patrol operations, it is imperative I mention the following strategic corridors that require our commitment and expertise.

“Aside from the Lagos-Ibadan highway, other corridors to focus on include Abuja-Kaduna-Kano and Enugu-Port Harcourt,“ he said.

Oyeyemi who said most of the crashes occurred at night, called on the senior officers to work out strategies for immediate and prompt rescue missions.

He called for review of the implementation of initiatives and policies as the UN Decade of Action on Road Safety 2011-2020 closes in Feb. 2020.

Oyeyemi said the review was necessary for government to assess if its target to reduce fatalities from road accidents across the country was achieved.

He said FRSC was collaborating with other sister security agencies in terms of surveillance and monitoring of patrol teams for desired results.

“As such, we must ensure that sanity prevails and the integrity of the corps is fully sustained.

“It therefore, behooves on us all as commanding and field officers to ensure that we imbibe the culture of discipline and corrupt-free practices in our organisation.“(NAN)