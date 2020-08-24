As the last quarter of the year {also called the ‘ember’ months} approaches, the Zone 4 Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps {FRSC}, Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode Olagunju, has cautioned motorists in the area to be safety-conscious in order to ensure accident-free motoring in the area during the season.

Dr. Olagunju whose zone covers Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa states, enjoined road users to be mindful of the usual increase in mobility during the period which could also result to high incidence of road traffic crashes (RTC), if they are not safety-conscious.

The Zonal Commander spoke shortly after the conclusion of mobile court sittings conducted in Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa states, which convicted 131 traffic offenders for varying violations.

One of the mobile courts presided over by Isa Zalla in Pankshin, convicted 30 offenders arraigned. In Benue, I.F Ajim, sitting in Makurdi, convicted 71 traffic offenders out of 73 arraigned, while in Nasarawa Gwahimba Vincent, convicted 30 out of 35 offenders docked.

The convicted drivers were jailed for two months but were however given the option of fines, ranging between N 2,000 and N 10,000 in line with the FRSC Establishment act,2007 and the National Tratfic Rgulations,2012. The most prevalent offences were overloading, seat-belt, and tyre violations, as well as driving mechanically defective vehicles.

A statement issued by the Deputy Route Comander, Terry Hoomlong, said the Zonal Commanding Officer assured that the command would continue the prosecute erring drivers especially those with critical offences such as overloading, dangerous driving, speed limit violations, tyre violations, route violations, use of phone while driving, driving under influence, mechanically deficient vehicle and failure to fix speed limiting devices.