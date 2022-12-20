The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Zamfara Sector Command, deployed 1,000 personnel on a special patrol to manage traffic during the ember months period.

Sector Commander Mr. Iro Danladi, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Monday.

Danladi said the 1,000 personnel were deployed across the major highways to address the possible traffic congestion during this ember months.

According to him, the target offences of the operation were speeding, overloading and bad tyres as the theme for this year is “Avoid Speeding, Overloading and Unsafe Tyres to Arrive alive”.

The sector commander added that the command would explore all avenues to reach out to the motoring public through public enlightenment programmes at motor parks, media houses, Mosques and Churches.

He added that the command would collaborate with other sister security agencies and other stakeholders to boost operational activities and ensure strict enforcement of such critical offences.

Such offences include overloading, speeding, worn-out tyres, route violation, excessive smoke and drunk driving.

The commander urged motorists to drive with caution, to arrive alive as only the living could celebrate. (NAN)