The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says it is set to inaugurate“Operation Show of Readiness’’ as part of efforts to reduce road traffic accidents during the 2021 ember months.

Mr Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that the operation would involve massive sensitisation campaign ahead of the corps’ annual “Special Patrol’’.

Kazeem said that operation show of readiness followed the review of the FRSC’s 2020 ember months’ performance and the need to break new grounds.

He said “to achieve this, we have deployed public enlightenment teams to motor parks, Churches, Mosques, town hall meetings and we will use motorcade for awareness where possible.

“From the 2020 review, the corps realised that night travels are prevalent during this time (ember months) with overwhelming negative results.

“Speeding is also known to be responsible for over 60 per cent of crashes.

“As such, the corps will deploy energy to discourage people from indulging in these deadly road use behaviour (night travels and speeding).’’

Kazeem said that the corps would use Special Marshals, first responders, celebrities, traditional rulers and involve road safety clubs for the special operation in view of the COVID-19 travel advisory.

“Operation zero tolerance to road traffic crash carried out annually by the FRSC is also part of strategies to reduce crashes aside the maiden operation show of readiness,’’ he said

Kazeem said during the exercise, visual acuity test/screening for drivers would be conducted as well as free safety checks on vehicles. (NAN)

