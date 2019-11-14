Linus Oota, Lafia

Stakeholders in the road management sector have attributed impatience of drivers on Nasarawa roads, saying the practice is endangering the lives of passengers and pedestrians.

Nasarawa state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ismaila Maiwada Kugu stated this yesterday at the Federal University Lafia during the 2019 special marshals sectoral workshop.

He said that the human casualty figures of those killed or maimed by road accident in Nasarawa state rrcently are enough indicators that something must be done and fast to reduce to the barest minimum all road mishaps in the state.

He attributed the causes of the accidents in Nasarawa to impatients of drivers, over speeding and loading among other human and mechanical factors.

The governor of the state, Abdullahi Sule who was represented by the secretary to the state government, Aliyu Tijjani said there is urgent need for some drastic and far reaching measures to be taken and adopted to reduce road accidents in the state.

The SSG who declared the workshop open and was awarded a honorable special corp marshal assured the university authorities that the state government will continue to support the its infrastructural development.

The vice chancellor of the federal university Lafia, Prof Mohammed Sanusi Liman said road accident has been a major challenge in the state and Nigeria, noting that many have passed to the great beyond from our road and urgent measures must be taken to curb the menace.