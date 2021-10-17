The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) RS7.22 Suleja Unit Command in Niger has begun ember months campaign to curb fatality during the period

A statement by the Unit commander, Assistant Corps Commander (ACC) Mr Moses Odogiyon on Sunday in Suleja reiterated the need to sustain the ember months campaign.

Odogiyon said that the campaign was to create public awareness on safe road use and continued sensitisation of critical stakeholders.

He said that ember months were a critical period in the operational activities of FRSC, occasioned by the increase in human and vehicular movement with some colossal negative consequences.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of this year’s ember months campaign is: “Maintain Safe Speed: Avoid Night Travels and Enjoy Quality Road Experience”.

Odogiyon said that the campaign which was taken to Kwamba Motor Park in Suleja was a way to educate the drivers on how to ensure safety on the roads during the ember months.

He said that the major causes of crashes on the road were lack of concentration and sleeping while driving.

He appealed to drivers to rest for 30 minutes after each five-hours driving session in order to reduce fatigue which was the factor that cause crashes.

He also warned the drivers to shun overloading, speeding, and drinking of alcohol to curb accident in the area to the barest minimum.

According to him, we do not want anybody to die. We do not want drivers to turn wives to widows. We do not want any driver to turn children to orphans.

“Drive with caution. We do not want to carry any dead body this year ember months and beyond,” he said.

Odogiyon said all hands should be on deck as road safety was a shared responsibility and called on all to adhere to road traffic safety rules.

NAN reports that FRSC had said that it has partnered with other stakeholders to sensitise the motoring public on safe driving to reduce deaths on the highways during the festive period.

NAN also reports that representatives of various transport unions, drivers, industry leaders and several village heads were presents to kick start the ember months campaign in Suleja. (NAN).

